A Dunkin’ Donuts employee was shot to death early Saturday morning during a robbery at a store in North Philadelphia, police said.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in the head at 5:51 a.m. inside the Dunkin’ Donuts at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street, and was pronounced dead there six minutes later by medics, police said.

In a statement, Dunkin’ Donuts identified the employee as a restaurant manager:

“All of us at Dunkin’ are saddened to learn of the death of a restaurant manager, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends. The franchise owner is cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation. As this is an active police investigation, we defer any further comment to the Philadelphia Police Department.”

The killing capped an overnight that included three other homicide deaths, including a 16-year-old shot 13 times shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday at 55th and Market Streets in West Philadelphia. He was part of a double shooting in which a 39-year-old man was hit once in the right leg. The man was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

About two hours earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot once in the chest at 10th and Cumberland Streets in North Philly, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., police said.

And at 11:38 p.m., police said a man in his late 20s was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle at Broad and Belfield Streets in the city’s Logan section. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.