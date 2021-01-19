A 17-year-old boy was gunned down in a North Philadelphia street Monday night, the second of two people killed in the city in separate shootings in the city.
The teen was shot in the face just after 9 p.m. near 21st and Jefferson Streets, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released. No arrests were made, and police did not release any details.
A few minutes earlier in South Philadelphia, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times at 8:56 p.m. while driving a vehicle on the 1300 block of Packer Street. Medics took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he died at 9:31.
His name was not released and no other details were available.