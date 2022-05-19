Five people were wounded, three critically, during a shooting outburst Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The violence erupted just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street, less than half a mile from Temple University.

A 28-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout the body, police said, and a 20-year-old woman was shot seven times. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical condition. Responding officers took the woman to Temple. She also was listed in critical condition.

A 59-year-old man was shot one time in the chest, police said. He also was in critical condition at Temple. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the knee, and a 19-year-old woman was hit in the right arm, police said. Both were in stable condition.

Police said an arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, but no other details were released, including a motive for the outburst.