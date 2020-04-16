Three teenage boys who got into a fight with one another on a SEPTA bus were shot by a passenger early Thursday morning in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the bus was heading north in the 7200 block of Bustleton Avenue when a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were each shot in the leg by a 24-year-old man, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police were told that the teens had been arguing in the back of the bus when they started physically fighting and then were shot by the man, who was also a passenger in the back, Small said.
Police responding to the scene took the 17-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds to Einstein Medical Center. The boys were listed in stable condition.
Police took the other 16-year-old to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and he was also reported in stable condition.
The man remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, who took his handgun as evidence.
Why the man shot the teens was not immediately known.
“There’s a lot of blood on the bus and off the bus” from the gunshot wounds, Small said.
Police were expecting to review video from several surveillance cameras inside the bus. Small said the entire incident likely was recorded by those cameras.
Three other passengers and the 35-year-old male bus driver were not hurt.