Police were investigating gunfire in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday night that left a 6-year-old girl and a man dead and a woman and an infant girl wounded.
In what appeared to be a case of domestic violence, officers found the slain man, 35, inside a rowhome, fatally shot in the head, when they arrived at the house about 9:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hegerman Street in the city’s Tacony section.
The 6-year-old girl and a six-month-old infant girl were rushed to St. Christopher Hospital for Children. Police halted traffic on nearby streets so the children could be driven as quickly as possible to the hospital. The older girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the infant was in critical condition.
The injured woman, 29, was found outside the home, lying on top of a gun, police said. She was listed in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter, who joined her officers at the scene, said the woman had apparently shot the others before turning her weapon on herself.
The commissioner said the woman and the slain man were thought to be the parents of the injured children. She said there were no other suspects in the shootings
A neighbor said the family had lived quietly on the block for about two years without incident.