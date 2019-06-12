A woman was killed and a teenager was wounded in separate incidents on the city’s streets Tuesday.
Police said around 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Lena Street in Germantown, a 27-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a dispute with another woman, possibly over a parking spot.
The victim’s name was not released. Police said the suspect was quickly apprehended at the scene. No other details were immediately available.
Earlier, about 3:40 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot while riding an ATV near 46th and Market Streets in West Philadelphia. He was wounded in the left leg and taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was reported in stable condition.
No weapon was recovered, no arrests were immediately made, and police did not have a motive in the shooting.