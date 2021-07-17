Three people were killed — two shot, one stabbed — and five wounded in another violent overnight in Philadelphia, where the homicide total for the year topped 300 late Thursday night.

The Saturday morning deaths followed a quintuple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Friday that left one man dead and the youngest victim, a 14-year-old girl, with a graze wound to the abdomen.

The overnight homicides began just before 2 a.m. Saturday when a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body in the Alden Park apartment complex on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue in Germantown. He was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m., police said.

Downtown, in Queen Village, police said another man in his 20s was shot once in the head and multiple times in the left shin on the 600 block of South Second Street around 3:20 a.m. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:11 a.m.

Two weapons were found at the scene, police said.

The fatal stabbing took place at 8:55 a.m. on the 5200 block of North American Street in the Fairhill neighborhood. There, police said, a 41-year-old man was stabbed multiple times throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at 9 a.m., police said.

In nonfatal shootings early Saturday morning, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania around 3 a.m., and a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the head arrived by private vehicle at Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.

Police said they had been shot on the 300 block of North Salford Street in West Philadelphia.

Both were reported in critical condition Saturday.

At 2:07 a.m., a 24-year-old male was shot in the shoulder on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was in stable condition at HUP, police said.

At 11:37 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old male was shot three times in his legs on the 900 block of North 43rd Street in West Philadelphia. Police said he was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

And at 10:38 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, in the buttock, and three times in the back on the 3000 block of North Percy Street in North Philadelphia, police said. She was reported in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests were reported in the shootings or the stabbing.

Philadelphia is on pace to exceed its record of 500 homicides in a year, set in 1990. It has not reached 300 killings faster in a single year since at least the 1970s.