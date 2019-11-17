Two men were killed and another four people injured in multiple shootings in Philadelphia that began late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours of Sunday.
No arrests were reported. Identities of the dead and injured were not provided by police.
The first homicide occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Wayne Avenue and Zeralda Street in Germantown, where police said they found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the head, shoulder and chest. He had been driving a Chevrolet sedan that crashed at that location, police said.
The man, 22, was taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m.
A 20-year-old woman who had been a passenger in the car was shot in the right foot. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, police said.
In the other killing, the driver of a Ford Fusion pulled up to Temple’ emergency department around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and said he and a friend had been shot on the 3200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said.
The friend, a 32-year-old male, had been shot in the head and died of his injuries just before 4 a.m., police said. The driver, 25, was shot under the right arm. His condition was unknown.
At 3:19 a.m., police said a 42-year-old man was shot six times — twice each in the back, buttocks and stomach — at 22nd and Clearfield Streets in North Philadelphia. Police said he also sustained a broken leg. He was taken to Temple in critical condition.
In the shooting Saturday night, a 33-year-old man was shot once in the lower back at 29th and Hartville Streets in Kensington just before 11. He was taken to Temple in stable condition, police said.