Two men were shot and killed outside a gentlemen’s club in Wissinoming early Tuesday morning, one of a string of shootings in a violent night, according to reports.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., two men, who were not immediately identified, were shot outside Club Risque, on Tacony Street, police told 6ABC. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found a 32-year-old man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the head and leg. He was unresponsive.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 42-year-old man, was driven to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses said that the two men had been inside the club together and had been shot as they left the club.

No arrests had been reported as of Tuesday morning.

The fatal double shooting was the latest in a spate of shootings that started Monday night and brings the number of people shot in just a few hours to nine.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Monday, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and back outside on the 200 block of Widener Street in Olney. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Around the same time Monday, three people were shot on the 200 block of East Cambria Street in Kensington, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 44-year-old woman was shot in the back and also taken to Temple, where she was listed in critical condition. A 46-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and was also taken Temple and reported in stable condition.

Around 8:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a double shooting inside a home on the 2300 block of South Bouvier Street. Officers arrived to find a 52-year-old woman shot twice in the head. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police also found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and also listed in critical condition.

Although police had not reported arrests for the double shooting as of Tuesday morning, police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

And less than four hours before the fatal shooting outside Club Risque, a 76-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg inside a home on the 1400 block of West Letterly Street in North Philadelphia. He was taken to Temple and listed in stable condition.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in any of the shootings.

The Tuesday morning fatal shooting on Tacony Street brings the number of homicides to 549, according to police statistics, a grim record for Philadelphia. With just four days left in the year, 2021 is already 50 homicides ahead of the full year total for 2020.