The Labor Day weekend got off to a violent start with 10 people shot, three fatally, within the first seven hours of Saturday morning, according to police.

The first shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at Chew and Locust Avenues in East Germantown, where a 26-year-old male was shot once in the chest, police said. He was transported by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where he was reported in stable condition, police said

About two and a half hours later, just after 3:30 a.m., two men were killed at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in Kingsessing. Police said one, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, was shot once in the back of the head and was pronounced dead by medics at the scene. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

At 4:11 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was shot once in the face by someone she knew. No additional information was immediately available.

Police said the woman was in stable but critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

At 4:29 a.m., two men were shot on the 2900 block of North Orkney Street in Northern Liberties. Police said the 59-year-old victim was shot once in the back and the 29-year-old in the left shoulder. Both were reported in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

At 4:56 a.m., a 41-year-old man was shot once in the left leg on the 4500 block of North 12th Street in Logan. Police said they took him to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

An hour later, a 33-year-old man was shot in the left hip on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street in Kensington. Police said he walked into Temple Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

The morning’s third homicide came just after 6:30 a.m., when a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 700 block of West Cayuga Street in Hunting Park, police said. He was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m. at Temple.

At that same time, a 30-year-old man arrived in a private vehicle at Einstein with gunshot wounds to the left side and back of his neck, police said. He was reported in stable condition. The time and place of the shooting was not known.

No arrests were reported.