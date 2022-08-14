Members of the Montgomery County Urban Search and Rescue team were deployed to a strange scene on Sunday evening, when a “wanted subject” became stuck in a storm drain in Bryn Mawr and needed to be rescued, Radnor Township police said.

The person was suspected of shoplifting and fell while being chased, according to the Breaking News Network, which monitors police radio traffic. The Search and Rescue team provided oxygen while the person was trapped in the drain, BNN said.

About 5:15 p.m. the Radnor Township Police Department said it was helping the Lower Merion Police Department remove the person from the storm drain underneath Conestoga Road at Locust Grove Terrace.

There was “no threat to the community,” Radnor police said, though the rescue effort closed nearby roads and tied up traffic on the usually busy Route 322.

About an hour later, the person was successfully removed from the drain and taken to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment, according to Radnor police. Lower Merion police did not identify the person and said they did not yet know about any charges.