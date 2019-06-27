A law offering relief to Jersey Shore homeowners and renters affected by a new tax on short-term rentals is poised to become law, after the New Jersey Assembly passed a bill Thursday and sent it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.
The bill is a tweak to the new tax, which went into effect in October and was aimed at taxing home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb.
If the bill becomes law, homeowners who rent their properties by dealing directly with a client — rather than using a website or other marketplace to contract and collect payment for their rental — would not have to collect the tax. Homes rented through licensed real estate brokers, as is the case for many Shore rentals, were already exempt from the tax.
Thursday’s vote came during peak vacation season. Some Shore homeowners have spoken out against the bill, complaining that the tax has made it difficult to rent their homes this year, and a group of them hired a lobbyist to fight for changes to the tax.
Airbnb has opposed the bill that passed Thursday, and highlighted Memorial Day weekend as record-setting for its rentals at the Shore. The company supported efforts to tax rentals through their site and has noted that doing so will generate substantial revenue for the state.
The so-called Airbnb tax that took effect in October applies the 6.625-percent state sales tax and 5-percent occupancy fee to short-term rentals, and was aimed at taxing rentals through Airbnb and other home-sharing services. That change raised about $3.3 million in state revenue between October, when the law took effect, and the end of January, according to the state Department of the Treasury.
New Jersey expects to raise $8 million in sales taxes from short-term rentals in fiscal year 2019. The Office of Legislative Services said it could not estimate the amount by which the changes approved Thursday would change tax revenue.
But some Shore homeowners said the tax would hurt them because they have long-standing relationships with clients who return to their home every summer, and also use online platforms to find renters. Doing so allowed them to avoid real estate broker fees — and homes rented through licensed brokers are exempt from the tax.
Duane Watlington, a Long Beach Island homeowner and founding member of the NJ Shore Rentals Coalition, which lobbied to change the tax, told a Senate committee in May that he was “having a hard time this year because of the tax.”
The bill gained broad support from state lawmakers, passing the Senate with a 33-0 vote and the Assembly with a 74-0 vote and one abstention.