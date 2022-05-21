A man who was shot Friday night on the 1400 block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia died a short time later from his injuries, police said.

Police released few details about the shooting, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. The victim, 30, was taken by police to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later, police said.

Police were also investigating a double-shooting early Saturday after two gunshot victims walked into Temple University Hospital around 1:33 a.m. Both were standing outside a convenience store on Toronto Street. near 22nd Street, in North Philadelphia, when they were struck. The male victims, ages 18 and 21, both sustained a single gunshot in the leg and were listed in stable condition.