A police headquarters building in Northeast Philadelphia was struck by bullets late Friday night, police said.

Several shots were fired at a female in the vicinity of the Internal Affairs Bureau headquarters in the 7700 block of Dungan Road in the city’s Burholme section around 10:45 p.m., police said. One shot came through a cafeteria window and struck a wall.

Police said no one was injured and no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Several spent shells were found at the scene, police said.