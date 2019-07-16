TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Colleen Kendrick (second from right) of Mullica Hill watches her children Cara, 6, and Ryan, 4, ride the kiddie boats on Morey's Piers Surfside Pier. The boats are the company's oldest ride. Kendrick remembers coming to the pier with her aunt Peg Adams (right, of Cape May) as a child. Their husbands, Ryan Kendrick and Joe Gidjunis, are at left.