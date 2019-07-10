Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, which makes the Marine One helicopters that fly President Trump around, will stay open, saving 465 jobs and reversing last month’s decision to close the plant, CEO Marrilyn Hewson confirmed tonight.
“At the request of President Trump, I took another look at our decision,” Hewson wrote on her Twitter.com account, “and have decided to keep it open while we pursue additional work.”
The six helicopters under construction currently are due to be complete this fall.
“We look forward to working with the government and PA Congressional delegation” to find more government work for the plant, Hewson added.
President Trump had asked Hewson to save the plant last month, after Sikorsky boss Dan Schultz hadannounced it would close by year’s end because gas companies and other buyers for the mostly civilian helicopters the plant makes have cut back on helicopter purchases. Sikorsky planned to consolidate at its plants in Connecticut and other states.
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa. 6, had introduced legislation that would effectively force Sikorsky to slow its work on its remaining government helicopters, in hopes of keeping the plant open longer.
“This decision is a temporary reprieve and our work is not done,” Houlahan said after Hewson announced the change. She said LockheedMartin should make “a sustained committment to this facility, not just a temporary extension driven by a time-bound political calculus” leading up to the next election. “Today is a good first step" until the company agrees to “concrete proposals” to assign projects for the skilled Coatesville workforce.
County and economic development officials had urged the company to find other work for the plant, and have made preparations to help workers find other jobs, and solicit other operators for the factory, in case it finally closes.
The Philadelphia area is a center of helicopter manufacturing. Besides Sikorsky major plants include Boeing’s Ridley works, which employs around 4,600 making and upgrading Chinook CH-47s and vertical-take-off Ospreys, and the Leonardo (AgustaWestland) factory at Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which employs more than 600 building civilian helicopters and plans to expand as it begins building a model for the Air Force in partnership with Boeing; along with helicopter suppliers.