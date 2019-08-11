Classic Cars. The Classic Car Trust, a nonprofit based in Liechtenstein, recently ranked the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum as having the No. 1 racing and sports car collection in the world. Simeone houses 65 rare and significant sports cars as part of its Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in South Philadelphia. "This is the equivalent of winning one of the greatest prizes in the historic-car world, and we hope that the collection will be recognized as a place of education, artistic appreciation, and preservation,” said Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum founder Fred Simeone, a neurosurgeon.
Pool dedication. In September, Ed Walsh of Doylestown celebrated 50 years as a pool manager — both part-time and full-time — at the Bucks Club, the Jamison-based golf course and country club. In recognition, the club renamed its pool in honor of the Vietnam War veteran who served in the Marines, and installed a plaque over Memorial Day weekend. Walsh, 74, a former health and physical education teacher, retired from Tamanend Middle School in Warrington but remains the boys swim coach at Central Bucks East High School.
MightyFest. On Sept. 28, Michael Barbaro, host of the New York Times’ popular news podcast “The Daily,” will deliver the keynote speech at Mighty Writers’ second annual youth-literacy festival, MightyFest. The four-day event, running Sept. 26-29, is part of the student-writing nonprofit’s 10th birthday celebration. Festival offerings this year include the “Teen Zone,” taking place during a free carnival at Aviation Park at the Franklin Institute, which will highlight writing that addresses topical issues including gun violence and climate change. Barbaro’s speech, a ticketed event to be held at Trinity Center for Urban Life, will touch on the state of writing and journalism. For more information, visit MightyWriters.org.
Have a Roundup suggestion? Send to Upside@inquirer.com.