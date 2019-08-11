Classic Cars. The Classic Car Trust, a nonprofit based in Liechtenstein, recently ranked the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum as having the No. 1 racing and sports car collection in the world. Simeone houses 65 rare and significant sports cars as part of its Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in South Philadelphia. "This is the equivalent of winning one of the greatest prizes in the historic-car world, and we hope that the collection will be recognized as a place of education, artistic appreciation, and preservation,” said Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum founder Fred Simeone, a neurosurgeon.