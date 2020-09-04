Another company has emerged with a rival bid for the Penn’s Landing site that the Philadelphia 76ers are eyeing for development: Hoffman & Associates of Washington, D.C.
The Hoffman plan call for at least half a dozen residential and office towers, with lower-level shops and restaurants and a possible concert venue, according to a site rendering reviewed by the news website Billy Penn in a story published Thursday.
Hoffman is now the third developer known to have submitted proposals to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, the government-affiliated nonprofit that owns Penn’s Landing, after the Sixers and New York real estate company the Durst Organization.
The Hoffman proposal include a partnership with a division of Hornblower Yachts LLC to expand water taxi services along the Delaware River, Billy Penn said.
Hoffman would fund its proposal through a method called Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, through which companies get to pay back their construction loans with some of the new local tax revenue being generated in an area that they helped redevelop, according to the website.
The Sixers are said to be seeking support through a more generous financing mechanism pioneered in Allentown known as a Neighborhood Improvement Zone — NIZ — that makes state taxes as well as local ones available for use by developers.
Hoffman’s existing projects include the Wharf, a promenade of restaurants, hotels, shops and residences along the Potomac River in Washington. It was among the bidders for the next phase of redevelopment at the South Philadelphia Navy Yard, although it was not selected.
Hoffman founder Monty Hoffman told Billy Penn that he is teaming on his Penn’s Landing bid with Gattuso Development Partners, a firm founded by John Gattuso, the former Liberty Property Trust managing director; and Black-owned real estate company the Badger Group.
Gattuso’s previous longtime boss at Liberty, the company’s former chief executive William P. Hankowsky, is on the DRWC’s board of directors. Both left Liberty, whose previous projects had incuded Comcast’s two Center City highrises, around the time of its acquisition early this year by industrial real estate group Prologis Inc.
A DRWC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message from the Inquirer Friday asking whether Hankowsky is playing a role in the Penn’s Landing developer’s selection, and, if so, whether any steps are being taken by the agency in light of to his past work with Gattuso.
The Penn’s Landing bids are in response to an announcement by the DRWC last fall that it was seeking developers to construct residential buildings with ground-floor shops and restaurants north and south of the 12-acre park planned over a section of I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets.
The 7.4-acre northern development site, bounded by Market and Chestnut Streets, has hosted an ice- and roller-skating rink and, until its recent demolition, a hulking cement tower built for an ill-fated sky-tram to Camden. The 3.7-acre southern section consists mostly of a parking lot bounded by Spruce and Lombard Streets.
People familiar with the proposal by Sixers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have said it will include a 19,000-seat arena nestled among apartments, a hotel, two museums, a dozen or so restaurants, a supermarket, and a public school building.
Durst has not shared any details of its plan, citing the DRWC’s request that bidders for the site not publicly discuss their proposals.
Hoffman did not respond to messages from the Inquirer.