I have not seen any images from the Sixers’ plan, but it was described to me in detail by a source familiar with the proposal. In some respects, their scheme hearkens back to the bad days of the ’90s, when Mayor Ed Rendell was convinced that windowless destinations like shopping malls and casinos would soon transform the underpopulated Delaware into a Philadelphia version of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. It is more than a little ironic that the Sixers are talking about erecting an arena — another windowless box — on Penn’s Landing at the very moment that DRWC is dismantling the massive concrete monolith that has stood there for almost two decades. Built in 2002 as the terminus for a waterfront tram that was never realized, that $16 million structure was an apt monument to all of Penn’s Landing’s failed development schemes.