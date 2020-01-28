Bare feet, shorts, and T-shirts in January? Siblings Claire and Rocco Fucetola took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather last month to practice slacklining out on Kelly Drive. The sport involves balancing or walking along a suspended length of a flat strip of webbing. Think tightrope walking. Participants do it for balance training, to improve core strength, or for meditation. The sport originated about 40 years ago when the rock climbing community in Yosemite National Park practiced it to pass time. The last decade has seen a jump in participation.