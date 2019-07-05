Proper young ladies. On June 7, seven girls celebrated their graduation from The Salvation Army’s “Be Your Best” etiquette program with a formal afternoon tea party at Sofitel Philadelphia hotel and restaurant in Center City. Over the course of the free, nine-week program, which was led by an array of speakers, the girls, age 9 to 14, learned things like how to properly dress for a formal meal and set a proper table. Girls can sign up for the final summer course, which runs between July 12 and Aug. 16, at the Salvation Army West Philadelphia Corps Community Center at 5501 Market St. For more information, go to www.SAPhilly.org.