"If you are planning to reward yourself or your employees with year-end payroll bonuses, this will equate to tax savings, as these bonuses are tax deductible in the year paid along with the commensurate payroll taxes and possible employer retirement contributions that may follow," says Elizabeth A. Cummings CPA, a tax Director at Friedman LLP in Philadelphia. If your business is on the cash basis, then you'll need to pay bonuses by year end. If you’re on the accrual basis, then you'll be able to pay your bonuses by March 15th. Regardless…pay bonuses. It's a great tax deduction, a solid employee benefit to offer in these days of tight employment and besides, wouldn't you rather give any excess cash to your employees instead of the government? If you have a retirement plan in place (see above) then you might want to also consider paying bonuses in directly to that to encourage your employees to save more.