Philly to host its first-ever Sneaker Con event

The “Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth” is making a stop in Philly this Saturday.

Sneaker Con, arguably the biggest convention for buyers, sellers, and traders of the world’s rarest kicks, will be at the Convention Center for the first time in the brand’s history.

Since its inaugural launch in New York in 2009, Sneaker Con has been one of the premiere hubs for sneakerheads. The brand has held events in more than 30 cities worldwide with more than a million attendees since its inception. And Sneaker Con Philadelphia is expected to spark some major foot traffic.

“Philadelphia is one of the most underrated sneaker communities in the country,” Sneaker Con founder Alan Vinogradov said. “People always highlight New York, L.A., Chicago, and Miami, and we can’t wait to demonstrate how dedicated Philly sneakerheads truly are, especially with the rest of the Northeast there to witness it.”

The convention will feature more than 450 vendors, games, auctions, sneaker authentication, and the presence of top shoe collectors like Ben Kickz and other influencers. And with nearly 9,000 guests set to attend, managing director Will Debord said Sneaker Con Philadelphia is gearing up to be the biggest one-day event of the year.

“Philly is about to bring the heat, as we sneakerheads like to say,” Debord said. “We expect some of our biggest fans to come out to this event”

Guests are encouraged to bring as many shoes from their own collections to sell and trade, and to get to the convention as early as they can for the best deals.

Sneaker Con will be noon to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $28 and can be purchased at sneakercon.com.