Philly region’s first big snowfall of the season will be followed by bitter cold temperatures

Philadelphians awoke to the first significant snowfall of the season on Sunday, with 3 to 7 inches of snow blanketing the area.

And although the worst of the snow is over, high winds and increasingly dangerous icy conditions will be moving in next, forecasters say.

“Conditions will be improving,” Tyler Roys, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather said Sunday morning. “The back edge of snow is within an hour of moving through the Philadelphia area. It will be done definitely by 10 a.m. Much of what you see outside is what we’re going to go with for storm totals.”

Totals for the storm, which hit the area around 11 p.m. Saturday, slightly exceeded earlier forecasts of 3 to 5 inches. Areas north of the city, like Doylestown and the Trenton airport, saw closer to 7 inches.

Lingering flakes may continue in sections of South Jersey throughout the morning, Roys said. If you’re going out to shovel, prepare to deal with heavy snow, he added.

“This snow is generally a wetter snow,” he said. “It’s heavier to move. It’s not easy as if it were fluffy snow. This one is going to take a little work.”

As the temperatures continue to fall throughout the day, the next concern becomes ice. With a high of 33 degrees today, temps will hit 22 degrees by 5 p.m., then plummet to 15 degrees in Center City. With wind chill and other factors, it will feel closer to zero outside tonight, said Roys.

Winds will turn increasingly gusty, said Joe DeSilva, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, with sustained winds of about 15-20 mph, and gusts as high as 40 mph later this afternoon.

Once the snow system departs, colder air moves in, with Monday morning temperatures hovering in the teens.

Icing will be an issue until temps rise later in the week.

“It’s going to be a concern tomorrow morning.,” Roys said. “It’s going to be a concern Tuesday morning. Even going into Wednesday morning, you’re looking at temperatures getting below freezing. So anything that melts during the day is going to freeze, if it’s not pre-treated ... People will have to be cautious as they are going about.”

This is a developing story that will be updated