How much snow fell near you? Philly-area totals varied but the forecasts were quite good.

It has been a wintry slog, but Philly finally has caught the Super Bowl city in the 2024-25 snow derby.

With the official 3.1 inches measured at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday morning, the seasonal total jumped to 8.0, matching New Orleans’ total. In the Big Easy it all happened in a day; in Philly, it took eight different snowfalls.

Elsewhere in the city, totals were right around 3 inches, which was about what the National Weather Service had forecast.

“I thought it worked out really well,” said Amanda Lee, meteorologist with the weather service in Mount Holly.

As usual, amounts varied around the region, but this time they came in close to the actual forecasts. In adjacent South Jersey, reports of 4-plus inches were common.

In general, 2.5 to 4 inches were reported outside the city, with less to the north and west, and some totals up to 8 inches were recorded in southern Delaware and the Shore.

Here are the preliminary totals posted by the National Weather Service.