The Philadelphia area is bracing for a winter storm that could bring one to six inches of snow in parts of the region and just rain in others.
Here’s the latest of what you need to know.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Bucks County and points north and northeast until 4 a.m. Tuesday for heavy snow with possible accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. A winter weather advisory in effect for Philadelphia and the remainder of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in South Jersey until 1 a.m. Tuesday for possible accumulation of 1 to 4 inches of snow.
The storm’s impact will be felt from north to south with snow expected to mix with the rain in Philadelphia in the late morning. As of 8 a.m., snow was reported falling in suburbs west and north of the city.
Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools are scheduled to open as usual. Some schools,mostly north of the city, have announced they will be closed to the day.
SEPTA: Regional Rail reports numerous delays in the 10- to 20-minute range. Paoli/Thorndale Line train 9524, which was to leave Malvern at 6:55 a.m., was canceled due to equipment issues. Train 9526 orginating in Thorndale was supposed to make all station stops. but filled up and ran as an express to 30th Street Station, leaving another train to pick up passengers still waiting.
PATCO: Trains are operating slower than normal due to wet rails,
Highways are wet as rain falls in advance of any snow. Transportation officials are monitoring the weather for deployment of plows and salt trucks.
PennDot has announced speed restrictions and banned some vehicles from Interstate highways in the Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania. More restrictions could be announced as conditions change.
Some flights to Philadelphia International Airport are experiencing delays of up to 55 minutes due to low cloud cover. About a dozen flights have been canceled so far today. Passengers should check with their airlines on the status of their flights.
New Jersey State offices will open as usual but will close at noon, except for essential employees.