Milk and bread? The shelves were stocked. Booze? Good to go. How about a new sled? Supply-chain troubles cleared up just in time!

Shoppers survived the Philadelphia region’s first real snowstorm with few problems Saturday.

And the previous threat of no-show snowfall in the last few weeks may have helped many prepare for the 6 inches that landed on the city and surrounding suburbs Friday night into Saturday.

Merchants said shoppers showed up Friday before the snow and then hunkered down at home Saturday, making for a slow day at the cash registers.

Jeff Brown said Philly knows the drill. At the first whiff of a potential snowstorm shoppers stream into supermarkets for a compulsory run on milk and bread.

Brown said his 10 ShopRite stores and two outlets for The Fresh Grocer in the region were well prepared and handled the storm without missing a step. He reported a customary rush Friday, followed by a predictable drop-off in business Saturday.

“My stores are well stocked with everything,” Brown said at noon Saturday, including milk and bread. “We have an emergency preparedness plan. When we hear snow, we beef up on our stock.”

Brown added that his stores were opening and closing at usual times this weekend. “We hire locally,” he said. “So a lot of our employees walk to work. We’re built for the rough-and-tumble. We rarely close early. People count on us. Someone has to be the grocery store for guys who drive the snow plows.”

Jeff Muth, who two years ago posted a sign in front of his Wayne hardware store imploring customers to “Think Snow!” due to a lack of powdery precipitation, got what he wished for Saturday.

He took a break from plowing parking spots for customers at Do It Best Hardware on Pennsylvania Avenue to describe sales. The typical snow tools — shovels and salt — were moving. But Muth wondered if people were just hunkering down at home for the first big accumulation of this winter.

“I’d rather own Netflix today than a hardware store,” he said with a laugh.

One item selling very well Saturday: sleds. Like plenty of products, supply-chain issues in the past two years had caused a shortage. But Muth received a big order last month. “We got lucky,” he said.

Muth also wondered if his business was impacted Saturday morning by a few near-miss forecasts in the last few weeks that called for snow but turned out to be nothing more than a dusting. Those customers may have already been stocked up with gear to clear snow. Still, that type of forecast is Muth’s favorite.

“It’s a win-win,” he said. “They don’t have to shovel and we sell a bunch of stuff.”

In the liquor business, the threat of a snowstorm creates a powerful thirst. But 6 inches of snow will keep customers at home.

That’s the lesson from Gary Brady, manager of the iconic Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart on Route 38 in Pennsauken, where business was brisk Friday and sluggish Saturday.

Brady said the store “got hit pretty good with the knowledge that the blizzard was coming” as customers stocked up Friday.

The store, in business for six decades, was able to open with three employees Saturday morning because one had a truck capable of navigating the snow and picked up the other two. Only one register was open as of 11 a.m.

“There’s no one coming in,” Brady said. “All we’re getting is the plow truck guys, picking up a little something.”

Brady planned to close at 4 p.m., four hours earlier than normal.

“We know the temperatures are going to drop and the roads are going to get icy,” he said. “We wanted to give people a shot to get in before that.”