Indian Mills Farms LLC, a sod farm in Shamong Township, Burlington County, wants to create up to 40 soccer fields on about 45 acres of its land, and parking on another 30 acres, and to host tournaments from March to November. The Gardner family, which has owned the farm for a century, hopes to replicate the success of Tuckahoe Turf Farms in neighboring Hammonton, Atlantic County. That farm’s owners say soccer has given them more opportunities to show off their sod, which helped to boost sales after the demand for new homes — and sod — tanked a decade ago.