Society Hill Synagogue is the latest to give up bike lane parking permits

After months of protest, Society Hill Synagogue has relinquished the permits that allowed congregants to park along the bike lane on the 400 block of Spruce Street.

“We value having wonderful relations with our neighbors, and this is one way to do that,” said Sahar Oz, Society Hill Synagogue executive director.

During Friday and Saturday services, parking for Society Hill Synagogue congregants will encompass five blocks along 4th and 5th streets, in lanes marked as “No Stopping.”

“It’s in the interest of providing our members with parking close to the synagogue during services, and valuing the safety of cyclists, who include members of this congregation.”

Following 18 weekends of protest by the Philly Bike Action, Society Hill Synagogue joins Tenth Presbyterian, Old Pine Street Church, Old Saint Joseph’s, Saint Peter’s, and the Philadelphia Ethical Society in relinquishing permits allowing people to park in bike lanes.

Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel, the last congregation the organization was protesting, is working on seeking board approval to waive their parking permits for Spruce Street parking, said president Matthew Whitehorn.

“We believe strongly in safe streets and roads,” Whitehorn said. “I think support for the waiver will be unanimous.”

A decision is expected by next week.

In the meantime, Philly Bike Action views the Society Hill Synagogue decision as one step closer to having bike lanes along Spruce and Pine protected. And, it’s asking the community to have “respect and patience for existing parking arrangements while these talks continue,” according to a statement provided by the organization.