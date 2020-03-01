6. St. Augustine (6) 21-5: The Hermits struggled to match up this season with Wildwood Catholic, which handed them a second straight lopsided loss in the CAL final. But it’s worth noting that St. Augustine found itself back in the title game at Stockton thanks to a strong week that included victories over Pleasantville and Mainland in the tourney first two rounds. Junior Matt Delaney scored 19 in each of those victories for the Hermits. The No. 4 seed, St. Augustine will host No. 5 Bishop Eustace in the second-round of the South A tournament on Friday.