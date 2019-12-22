Colin Ems and Noah Klinewski each scored 19 points for Eastern in its 62-61 overtime win over Haddon Heights on Saturday. The Vikings trailed, 26-18, at halftime. Zubair Lee added 14 points in the win, while Tesean Pressley netted a game-high 22 points for Haddon Heights.
***
Tayvon Gaither’s 22 points helped Lenape beat Rancocas Valley, 70-53. Derek Simpson scored 21 in the win. Javontae Jones led the Red Devils with 20 points, and Nyzhir Brown had 16.
***
Deptford beat Schalick, 63-24. Virgil Scruggs tallied 20 points, and Danny Allen had 19, as the Spartans held the Cougars to just 1 point in the third quarter and 7 total in the second half.
***
St. Augustine began its season with a 77-45 win over Trenton Central, as Elmarko Jackson scored a team-high 18 points for the Hermits.
***
Gavin Gibson scored 22 points for Cherokee in its 57-41 win over Kingsway. Andrew Walker chipped in with 13 points in the win.
***
Marquae Richardson-Muse scored 13 points for Haddon Heights in its 39-38 win over Moorestown. Kerry O’Sullivan had a game-high 15 points in the loss.
***
Jada Thompson and Ava Divello combined for 25 points in Hammonton’s 39-37 win over Winslow Township. After taking a 27-18 lead at halftime, the Blue Devils were outscored by 9 in the third quarter.