4. St. Joseph (4) 8-1: Senior all-purpose Jada Byers is putting the finishing touches on one of the most productive careers in South Jersey history. Byers has rushed for 1,025 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 38 passes for another 540 yards and seven scores for the Wildcats, who were off last weekend. St. Joseph has another bye this coming weekend, opening pursuit of its 21st state title since the creation of the non-public state tournament in 1993 vs. the winner of Friday night’s game beween Montclair Immaculate-Morris Catholic winner.