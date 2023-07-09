Two killed after car collided Saturday with front-end loader in South Philly

A man and a woman were killed and others were injured early Saturday morning when a Hyundai car struck a parked front-end loader in South Philadelphia near FDR Park, according to police.

Killed were the 32-year-old male driver of the Hyundai and a 29-year-old female sitting in the front passenger seat. Police did not release their names.

Three females were in the back of the car at the time. One woman, 28, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition as of a police report Sunday morning. The two other females of unknown ages were taken to Jefferson University Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Police said the crash occurred 3:34 a.m. Saturday when the Hyundai traveling west on Pattison Avenue turned south onto Penrose Avenue on the wrong side of the road. The car then struck the front-end loader.

The investigation was ongoing as of Sunday and no further information was available.