Three firefighters required medical treatment after battling a two-alarm blaze that damaged three rowhomes and left about two dozen residents displaced Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, the fire department reported.

Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to the 1600 block on South Fifth Street and found a three-story house with heavy fire showing on all three floors. The fire spread to neighboring homes and a second alarm was struck.

The fire was declared under control around 6:20 p.m., but crews remained to put out hot spots.

Three firefighters received treatment at the scene and were taken to a hospital for further care.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.