12-year-old boy wounded in double shooting in South Philadelphia

A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle and a 30-year-old man were struck by gunfire from a shoot-out Thursday night in South Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to reported gunfire in the 2300 block of Tasker Street and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The boy was transported by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in stable condition.

A 30-year-old man was on the 2300 block of Tasker standing next to a Jaguar SUV when he was shot in the leg, Small said. The man fled in the Jaguar and drove to 26th and Tasker Streets, where police found him. The man was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The boy, who lives on the 2300 block of Tasker, was riding a mountain bike on the sidewalk when he was shot, Small said. It was unclear why the man was parked on the street.

Police located 10 spent shell casings in the intersection of 23rd and Tasker and four casings from a separate-caliber firearm about a half-block away on the 2300 block of Tasker, Small said.

Police were checking numerous residential surveillance cameras for video of what happened, Small said.