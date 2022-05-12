A man shot and killed a would-be mugger who was riding a bicycle and wielding a gun in the Lower Moyamensing section of South Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., on the 2200 block of S. 6th Street near W. Moyamensing Avenue, a 30-year-old man on a bicycle approached a 24-year-old man who was standing outside his home smoking a cigarette, police said. The man on the bicycle said he was going to rob him, at which point the 24-year-old pulled out a gun and shot at the man as he was dismounting from his bike.

When officers arrived, they found the bicyclist on the street with a gunshot wound in his head. The alleged assailant became unconscious as he was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead hours later, around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said that the man on the bicycle managed to shoot one or two times after he was shot in the head, but did not hit anyone.

The 24-year-old man had a license to carry his gun, said Small.