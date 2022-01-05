Police fatally shot a man who they said fired a gun at officers who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday evening in South Philadelphia.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street, SWAT officers attempted to serve the warrant when the man, who was inside a residence, fired several shots through the front door at the officers, police said.

One SWAT officer returned fire and struck the man several times, police said. The man, who was not identified, was transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.