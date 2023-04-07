7 people wounded in 2 separate shootings in Philly

Seven people were wounded in two separate shootings in the city’s Point Breeze and Tioga neighborhoods Thursday night, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., three men and one woman were shot on the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street. The victims were transported by police to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police reported no arrests.

Just after 5:10 p.m. in Point Breeze, three men — ages 28, 31, and 26 — were shot outside on the 2300 block of South 22nd Street, police said.

The victims were reported in stable condition at area hospitals.

Police reported no arrests in that case.