For the second time in three months someone has been fatally shot on Philadelphia’s South Street, gun violence again striking the city’s famed shopping, dining and entertainment corridor where overall violent crime is relatively rare.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at South and Fourth Streets. Officers rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m., police said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and a gun was found, said police, who provided no additional information around noon.

That is the same stretch of South Street where, prosecutors have alleged, three teens fired guns into a crowd of people the night of June 4 in a chaotic event that left three dead and 11 others wounded.

Fourth and South is also where Jim’s Steaks remains shuttered from a fire in July believed to have started in the cheesesteak haven’s HVAC system that also has put out of commission, possibly for a year, the beloved Eye’s Gallery next door.

After a disappointingly slow summer, business owners have called for the public safety approach along the corridor, which saw a heavy police presence at night over the summer, to be revisited. Merchants said road closures on and around South Street on Saturday and Sunday during the summer was bad for business.