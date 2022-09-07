Three teens who prosecutors say fired guns into a crowd of people on South Street earlier this summer — a chaotic incident that left three dead and 11 others wounded — were held for trial Wednesday on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Nasir Jackson, 18, and Namir Jones, 19 — whose aliases had been previously reported — were charged in June with fatally shooting two bystanders after prosecutors said they wantonly fired multiple shots into a panicked crowd fleeing a separate brawl and gunfight down the block.

Quran Garner, 19, was held on aggravated assault and gun charges Wednesday for shooting toward that initial brawl. Prosecutors do not believe his shots struck anyone.

Through a compilation of surveillance and witness cell phone videos, prosecutors laid out in greatest detail Wednesday how the shooting — which spanned several blocks and included five gunmen — unfolded on June 4. They also showed how the night leading up to the mass shooting was filled with disorder, with one police officer testifying there had been multiple shootings and fights earlier in the area.

The incident left more people shot than any single episode of gun violence in Philadelphia in at least seven years. Those killed included Alexis Quinn, a 24-year-old home health aide enjoying a Saturday night out with friends, and Kristopher Minners, a Girard College residential adviser celebrating his 22nd birthday.

The incident began just before 11:30 p.m., when two groups of men confronted each other in front of Rita’s Italian Ice on the 200 block of South Street. Video showed that a verbal altercation between Gregory Jackson, 34, and Micah Towns, 23, devolved after Jackson and a friend attempted to fight Towns. Jackson’s friend — Rashaan Vereen — threw Towns to the ground, then Jackson pulled a gun and shot Towns multiple times.

Towns shot back at Jackson in what police have said was self-defense. Jackson was struck multiple times and died a few hours later. Towns was hospitalized for multiple weeks, and was not charged with any crimes.

Prosecutors said that Garner — a friend of Towns who was standing around the corner on American Street — then took a homemade “ghost” gun and fired it multiple times toward the brawl. A police officer responding to the shots saw Garner firing, then shot at him, striking him once in the hand.

As these gunshots erupted, hundreds of people on the crowded street began fleeing west, away from the bullets. But Jones and Nasir Jackson, allegedly standing near Third and South Streets in front of the bar Dobbs on South, then took out guns and randomly fired east, prosecutors said. Neither men have a connection to anyone involved in the initial brawl, police said.

Prosecutors believe one of Jones’ bullets struck Quinn in the chest. She collapsed in the street, and died a few hours later at Jefferson University Hospital. One of Jackson’s shots hit Minners in the torso, prosecutors said. He collapsed in front of Dobbs, and also died at Jefferson a short time later.

On Wednesday, Jones’ and Jackson’s defense attorneys argued that their clients’ behavior did not warrant first-degree murder charges, and said there was no conspiracy involved.

Earl Kauffman, Jackson’s lawyer, said his client, after hearing multiple gunshots, felt in fear for his life and, though not allowed to carry a gun, fired it in self-defense.

“There was no motive and there was no bad blood,” said Mary Maran, Jones’ attorney. “It was a chaotic evening with shots ringing out all over the place.”

They urged Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge David Shuter to instead consider third-degree murder charges, and dismiss conspiracy.

Prosecutors, though, said the intent was clear.

“You can’t shoot a gun into a packed street and then say, ‘Oh I didn’t mean to kill anybody,” said Assistant District Attorney Dave Osborne. “You’re shooting up and down South Street with hundreds of people running at you.”

The judge agreed, and said a jury will decide their intent.

“Shooting into a crowd of people at chest level is something I’ll send to the jury,” Shuter said.

They will be arraigned later this month.

Prosecutors withdrew two charges of assault on a law enforcement officer Garner had faced. His attorney declined to comment.

Vereen, the man who was part of the initial brawl, also faces attempted murder charges. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 23.

Minners’ family could not be reached after the hearing.

Outside the courthouse, Alexis Quinn’s loved ones, wearing clothes embroidered with “Forever Alexis,” said the legal process has been slow, but they are eager for justice.

“I know she’s prolly smiling down on me, because I just want justice for her,” Lorraine Quinn said of her daughter.

And of the shooters, she said: “I really think they should have life in jail.”