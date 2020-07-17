A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
Just after 6:30, the man apparently was shot at a coin laundry in the 1000 block of South 49th Street by at least one gunman, police said. He was shot repeatedly and chased around the corner to Chester Avenue, where he collapsed. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital and pronounced dead at 6:56.
Police said three male suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. No other details, including a motive for the homicide, was immediately available. The victim’s name was not released.