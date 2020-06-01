Two people died and five children were injured after an SUV they were traveling in flipped over several times and landed on another vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said.
Police said that the seven people in a gray Chevy Tahoe — reported by witnesses to be speeding — were thrown from the SUV, which then struck a black Hyundai.
The crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. on the 3300 block of South 61st Street.
The male driver of the Tahoe and a female passenger, both about 30 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Five children, 8 to 14 years old, have minor to moderate injuries, and are being treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia or St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, according to police.
The driver of the Hyundai and two passengers had minor injuries, police said.