A 17-year-old male student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.

Christopher Braxton, a 12th grader at Bartram, was shot once in the chest shortly before 3 p.m. outside on the 2300 block of South 66th Street. Braxton was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

Police reported no arrests.

The high school was placed on lockdown at 2:56 p.m. in response to the shooting, said Monica Lewis, spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No further information on the shooting was available.

As of late Tuesday night, there had been 38 homicides reported in Philadelphia, according to police department statistics. That is one more than for the same date in 2021. The city ended last year with a record 562 homicides.