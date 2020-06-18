Washington isn’t likely to extend the special $600 a week federal unemployment benefit that expires in July, but President Trump still hopes to pass his long-delayed, trillion-dollar infrastructure program soon, said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on a visit to a federal space contractor in Exton Thursday morning.
With the government facing a record budget deficit from the money it is spending and the taxes it no longer collects, Senate Republicans have said they are reluctant to spend much more after passing the $2.3 billion CARES Act and other bills Trump signed this spring. Those efforts were meant to keep the economy growing despite the coronavirus shutdowns and a global drop in trade.
But infrastructure is a priority for Trump, who is facing a reelection fight, and has lately sent Ross and other members of his administration into Pennsylvania and other battleground states, to discuss his agenda and highlight hopeful signs.
“Infrastructure has been a campaign promise from way back in 2016,” said Ross, in the Commercial Space Operations Center, which tracks satellites and “space junk” for government and military agencies and corporate clients. The center sits atop the Exton headquarters of 200-person Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI), a software firm that hopes to win more business as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other commercial companies pop more satellites into orbit.
Because of coronavirus and other “diversions,” Trump’s infrastructure effort has “slowed down,” Ross acknowledged. “But infrastructure is important independent of its stimulative impact. Our airports are a disgrace, many of our ports are a disgrace, our highways need repaired, we need 5G broadband,” Ross told reporters in a brief question-and-answer session.
“We really have huge deferred maintenance and deferred operations needs,” he added, noting that improved broadband “is going to be transformative of everybody’s economy.” He confirmed that the administration remained determined to lock out China-based broadband developer Huawei, which faces federal fraud indictments.
Ross also pointed out that the temporary federal unemployment benefits makes it financially unattractive for millions of workers to return to their jobs for less than $15 an hour. Even so, he said recent visits to southern states have convinced him that restaurant and hotel workers are returning even if they have to “sacrifice” higher unemployment checks, because “people are feeling more secure having a job, as opposed to getting an unemployment supplement that will probably go away in 45 days.”
He pointed to the unexpectedly strong May surge in retail sales as a sign the “underlying” economy is strong and can bounce back quickly. May sales were up around 17 percent, after dropping 14 percent in April and 8 percent in March. May sales remained around 5 percent below last May’s pre-coronavirus levels.
Rose was asked why Federal Reserve data shows consumers have been paying down their loans as they do when they fear for the future rather than borrowing more as they do in a growing economy? Ross said stimulus payments, “forgivable” small business loans and the extra unemployment checks have all boosted consumers. Also, banks, which are better capitalized after a decade of rising profits compared to their condition in the late 2000s recession, have reported that few borrowers are requesting extra time to pay their loans due to the coronavirus shutdown.
Ross, 82, nicknamed the “Bankruptcy King,” has a history of turning around troubled companies, including some active in the Philadelphia area. His reorganization of bankrupt Bethlehem Steel froze pensions for thousands of workers, and delivered historic steel mills in Coatesville and Conshoocken to their current owner, Arcelor Mittal, which has deferred upgrades and cut employment at both plants. Ross also invested in troubled banks during the Great Recession, rescuing the Brown family’s South Jersey-based Sun National Bank, sold to OceanFirst Corp. in 2018.
But, as he recounted Thursday, Ross took a pass on investing in Moorestown banker Vernon Hill’s MetroBank Plc when it opened in 2010, though several of his friends, including real estate developer Richard LeFrak, got in early.
LeFrak “made money on that deal,” getting out at a profit before the stock lost most of its value and Hill stepped down from the chairman’s post last year. “I wish I had joined [LeFrak] in that investment,” Ross said, smiling.