Brandywine is working on plans for its first two new buildings at the project site, both of which would rise along the north side of John F. Kennedy Boulevard west of the train station. One is a tower at 3025 John F. Kennedy Blvd. with 200,000 square feet of offices and 326 apartment units. The other highrise, at 3001 John F. Kennedy Blvd, would comprise 775,000 square feet of offices.