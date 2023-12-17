Three Spirit Airlines flight attendants hospitalized after inhaling fumes at Atlantic City airport

Three flight attendants working for Spirit Airlines were hospitalized early Sunday after inhaling fumes at Atlantic City International Airport, according to police.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the airport at 5:47 a.m. to assist medics, according to Det. Jeffery Lebron.

The source and nature of the fumes were unclear Sunday afternoon. Lebron said he was unable to provide any additional information, including which hospital the three women were taken to and their current conditions.

The flight attendants were on a plane departing Atlantic City for Fort Meyers, Fla., according to federal flight tracker information. That flight was scheduled to depart at 6:35 a.m., but was delayed because of the medical emergency by three hours.

Spirit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.