Authorities on Thursday were investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter in Springfield Township, Delaware County.
Their bodies were found at 9 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 100 block of School Lane, 6ABC reported.
The causes of their deaths could not immediately be confirmed Thursday.
The girl was a fifth-grade student at Scenic Hills Elementary School, according to the Springfield School District, which issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon on its website, saying it “is heartbroken to learn of the recent passing” of the student and her mother.
“As a caring community, our thoughts and support are with their extended family and friends during this tragic time,” the statement said.
“More detailed information will be provided to our staff and students as it becomes available,” the statement said. “At this juncture, we are not permitted to share any other details due to the ongoing investigation. But rest assured, the district will continue to be supportive of our community.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.