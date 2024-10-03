Burglary reported at SS United States in South Philadelphia

It’s another SOS from the South Philadelphia berth of the SS United States. This time, the calls for help have nothing to do with its ongoing dispute with its landlord Penn Warehousing. Instead, the ship appears to have fallen victim to burglary, according to police.

Can burglary amount to piracy if the ship in question is docked? Unclear. There were scant details regarding the circumstances of the heist, such as when or how the break-in was discovered Thursday afternoon. The ship’s caretaker, the SS United States Conservancy, was not immediately available for comment.

Philadelphia police said they responded to the ship’s berth across the way from the South Philly Ikea shortly after noon. The culprit or culprits stole several batteries and tools, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear if the tools were aboard the ship or on the pier. Police said the burglary caused damage but did not specify the extent or if it was to the ship or the pier.

The ship has been in the news lately as its stewards try to find a new home for the almost 1,000-foot vessel. Engaged in court-ordered mediation, the ship is most likely destined to move to Florida where it will be sunk and marketed as a diving destination.

Just this week, officials off the Florida Panhandle coast voted to allocate up to $10.1 million to buy, move, and sink the ship. The purchase still needs to get a green light in court and that could take several weeks, according to Okaloosa County officials. Still, the vote marked the most significant moves in efforts to secure the ship’s future outside of a scrapyard.

Though the ship was gutted of its beautiful interior long ago, there has been repair work on the pier over the last year.