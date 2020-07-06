Concerns from residents and city building officials about the condition of church, a brownstone from 1882 with two distinctive 150-foot spires that each weigh 500,000 pounds, peaked last year when pieces of the building’s facade crumbled, in one case with 6,000 pounds of rock breaking off a spire. It punctured steel scaffolding and fell within a fenced safety zone around the church, and the nearby St. Laurentius Catholic School had to close for two days. The archdiocese spent $135,000 to stabilize the building.