After years of constant quarreling and questions about the viability of saving St. Laurentius, the abandoned Fishtown Catholic church may have finally received the small miracle it needed.
On Monday, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia sold the 19th century Polish church to a New Jersey developer, who told the Inquirer in an interview Tuesday that he is committed to trying to save the stone building with an eye toward turning it into offices.
Developer Humberto Fernandini, who has been active in Philadelphia for roughly 10 years, said he purchased the church this week after the development team who initially tried to save it transferred to him their agreement of sale.
“I love the church itself — I think it’s an amazing project and I was sort of enamored with the building,” Fernandini said. “We are committed to keeping the church standing, however, we are still evaluating the structural integrity of [the building’s] towers."
The transaction, which was confirmed by the archdiocese, marks a significant milestone for the building, which has been embroiled in controversy and the possibility of demolition since church officials decided to close the church in 2014. At the time, the archdiocese said the building was beset by “vertical cracks" and a “heavily deteriorated” facade, putting the building “in danger of collapse.”
Reached Tuesday, Voloshin said he was no longer involved in the project, but was “really happy that the transaction has closed.”
A spokesperson for the archdiocese said in a statement that, “while it is disappointing that this day did not come much sooner due to a variety of challenges, all are relieved that the building has been sold.”
At times in the nearly six years since, it has seemed that St. Laurentius’ fate was set, including in 2015 when the archdiocese moved to demolish it. Yet despite such efforts, an attempt by residents and preservation advocates to designate the building as historic was fast-tracked, and the Historical Commission agreed. In 2015, St. Laurentius was added to Philadelphia’s historic register, which gave the Fishtown landmark some protection from demolition and offering new hope for its future.
Over the years, however, St. Laurentius, at Berks and Memphis Streets in fast-changing Fishtown, faced a series of setbacks that threatened the church’s reuse.
Though Philadelphia developer Leo Voloshin and Linden Lane Capital Partners stepped forward to redevelop and preserve the church, their efforts were stymied by a series of lawsuits which sought to prevent Voloshin’s proposal for apartments from moving forward. Then, on two occasions, stones tumbled from the side of the building, crashing to the ground below.
Finally, in March, Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections said the stones that covered the towers were expected “to fail at an accelerating rate." A separate report submitted last month to L&I implied largely the same.
Over time, St. Laurentius became a poster child for how difficult it can be to preserve historic buildings in Philadelphia, a city that ranks among the most historic places in the United States. Developers often cite that saving historic buildings can be too expensive, or that the city’s zoning process can take months to navigate. A trio of bills signed into law last year by Mayor Jim Kenney aim to make preservation easier, though advocates have said that more can be done.
Still, had one of the bills that Kenney signed been implemented earlier, Voloshin and Linden Land Capital Partners may have had more success with their proposal. The bill, introduced by Councilman Mark Squilla, gives historic “special-use properties” — churches and theaters, for example — more flexible zoning options without needing a variance.
Voloshin had sought a variance to redevelop the church into apartments, but was blocked by an appeal from a group of neighbors, the Faithful Laurentians, who said they wanted to see the church maintained as a sacred place. And by the time a state court rejected the group’s appeal, the cost to save the church, according to Voloshin, had significantly grown.
Fernandini said that he and Voloshin are friends and that he decided to step in, taking over Voloshin’s agreement of sale. He said Tuesday that he is “considering making [the church] into offices with perhaps a small cafe” on the first floor.
St. Laurentius, built in 1882 and paid for by Polish immigrants who sought their own place of worship, has long served as a reminder of the neighborhood’s roots. Fernandini said its origins hit home: His wife is of Polish descent, as are his in-laws.
“I told them I had this Polish church and they almost collapsed; they were overjoyed,” Fernandini said.
Still, questions remain about the safety of the church’s Gothic towers. In March, L&I said that it might be “compelled to order the demolition of the north towers in the interest of public safety.” However, in December, L&I said that the church was in better shape after the archdiocese spent roughly $135,000 repairing the facade over the summer.
Fernandini said he will soon seek opinions from other structural engineers to determine the towers’ safety. St. Laurentius will be his first major redevelopment of a historic structure, Fernandini said, though he added that he has been active in Philadelphia real estate for the last decade.