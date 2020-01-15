At times in the nearly six years since, it has seemed that St. Laurentius’ fate was set, including in 2015 when the archdiocese moved to demolish it. Yet despite such efforts, an attempt by residents and preservation advocates to designate the building as historic was fast-tracked, and the Historical Commission agreed. In 2015, St. Laurentius was added to Philadelphia’s historic register, which gave the Fishtown landmark some protection from demolition and offering new hope for its future.